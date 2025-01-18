The Simpsons shocking reaction to LA wildfire goes viral

The Simpsons response to the LA wildfire revealed

The Simpsons, the longest-running animated family show in the TV history, has shocked everyone with its latest move amid the ravaging LA wildfire.

On January 7, fire at Pacific Palisades erupted which turned into a catastrophic inferno engulfing thousands of homes and other structures, and claiming at least 27 lives so far, as per NBC News.

In the current scenario, many Hollywood celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Leonardo Dicaprio, Taylor Swift, have stood up in support of LA wildfire victims along with first respondents and firefighters.

Amidst this comes a surprising move from The Simpsons.

An uplifting message was posted on The Simpsons' Instagram account on January 17.

The photo, that bears several nods to the city, included the entire Simpsons family, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and pets Snowball and Santa's Little Helper, standing in front of their Springfield home.

The picture showed two banners, one held by Homer and Marge and the other by Bart; the first banner read, “We Love You LA”, while the other one read “Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Topanga, Malibu and everyone impacted.”

Lisa holds golden California poppies, the state flower, and Maggie's teddy bear wears an L.A. Dodgers jersey.

For the unversed, Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that as of January 17, the Palisades Fire, which is still only 39% contained, has burned 23,713 acres.

Moreover, the Eaton Fire has burned 14,117 acres and is still 65% contained only.