Zooey Deschanel suffers tragic loss in LA wildfires

Zooey Deschanel reflected on major loss amid Los Angeles wildfires.

Zooey Deschanel reflected on the loss she endured due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in a heartfelt message.

On Friday, January 17, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the childhood home she lost amid the wildfires, in a carousel post.

One photo showed the New Girl star’s home in the Pacific Palisades before the catastrophic fires, while the next one displayed the aftermath of it succumbing to them.

Other clicks showed Zooey and her family , including her 48-year-old sister, Emily Deschanel, captured enjoying special moments together.

“My childhood home," she started off her long descriptive caption.

Zooey Deschanel lost her childhood home in the Los Angeles fires.

"Full of too many incredible memories to count, it was one of the oldest homes in the Palisades and so spectacularly beautiful," she added. "It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me."

"The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built, and the reminders of generations past, all have vanished into thin air," she stated.

"I know we are not alone, so many people have lost so much,” she added.

Many celebrities commented to show their support, with Cindy Crawford saying, "So sorry for your loss," attaching a red heart next to it.

The 500 Days of Summer actress further expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her, her family and the community trying to come together to help one another.