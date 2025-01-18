Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make Sarah Ferguson proud with kind gesture

Sarah Ferguson issued a heartfelt update about her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on her official social media account.

The royal trio, who rarely appeared together in public, delighted the fans with their joint public appearance for a special cause.

For the unversed, Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie are the honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust. The York family members appeared on a Zoom call to hear inspirational stories of brave cancer survivors.

According to the Telegraph, the members of the royal family met with "Georgie, Dominic and Hamish, three teenagers who have bravely fought cancer and raised funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust."

At the end of the heartwarming conversation, Sarah said, "I think the nugget takeaways from this are gratitude, above all kindness, listening and showing up."

Notably, Prince Andrew's former partner recalled how she introduced her daughters to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She shared, "I realized, actually, for the girls’ 18th birthdays I would take them to the Teenage Cancer Units."

"I do owe them something for their 18th birthdays, but I like to think I gave them an understanding of humility and how kindness is the best gift you can give anyone. Look, listen, learn, show up, and amplify. The sense of purpose, that’s what I believe in," Sarah added.