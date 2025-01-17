Legal experts react to Imran, Bushra's conviction in £190m case

Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear at Lahore High Court. — AFP/File

After the delay in the verdict three times, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted in the £190 million case by an accountability court in the federal capital on Friday.

Along with heavy fines by the accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, a 14-year sentence was handed down to the PTI founder and a seven-year sentence to his wife.

It is also important to note that the PTI founder will have to pay a fine of Rs1 million, whereas, his wife, a fine of Rs0.5 million.

Moreover, the ex-prime minister will serve six months more and Bushra three months in case they fail to pay the fine.

Following the announcement of the landmark verdict, legal experts and advocates expressed their views about the decision while talking to Geo News.

'No chance of defence'

Former attorney general for Pakistan and senior lawyer Ashtar Ausaf put forward his analysis regarding the verdict and said: “Whenever, cases are fought on political basis instead of being fought in the court with evidence, then such things happen.

The lawyers of PTI Imran are good but I saw more emphasis on how this investigation was based on revenge.”

He added: “For me, this case was very simple and plain. What happened was that the cabinet’s approval was taken for something — for which the planning had been done earlier.”

“A matrix was made in such a way in which there was no chance of defence. That is why the conviction happened and of this level,” he said.

'Punishment was more than expected'

Former Supreme Court Bar president Shahzad Shaukat also weighed in his analysis following the verdict.

He said: “From the moment we have been watching this case, it has remained a close and shut case. That is why this punishment was more than expected.”

“The Islamabad High Court was moved many a times for this case, however, the evidence for the case was really clear, so it was expected that they will be given this punishment,” Shaukat said.

When asked about the punishment’s guesses before its announcement, he emphasised: “On the basis of the daily proceedings, it was assumed that what will happen and what is the nature of the case.

And if this was being said, so the maximum penalty is 14 years that is why people must have been saying the same. It must have been a calculated guess.”

He further added: “When looking at the merits of the case, it becomes clear that there is no explanation for why the money, which should have been in the state’s exchequer, was deposited into another account.”

“This was a serious question.”

Shaukat also backed the right of PTI Imran’s right to appeal and said: “He has the right to appeal and he should appeal. For the appeal, two judges of the high court will sit and they will scan the case in a more better manner.”

“But because of the evidence, I think that it will be a difficult case,” he said.

‘Open and shut case’

In addition to Ausaf and Shaukat, Advocate Raja Khalid expressed his views and said: “It was an open and shut case."

"£190m million amount was transferred to the UK from Pakistan through money laundering. And that amount should have been in the account of the Pakistani government.”