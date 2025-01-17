Cameron Diaz ends her 10-year Hollywood hiatus with Netflix's 'Back in Action'

Cameron Diaz doesn't want to categorise her comeback to Hollywood.

After a 10-year break, the actress just returned to the big screen with Netflix's Back in Action. She recently told Empire magazine if this marks the end of her career.

“I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say,” she explained. “If I say it then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I’m not defining anything. I’m just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment.”

The Charlie's Angels actress, who starred in a number of romantic comedies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, also made it clear which type of films she wasn't specifically hoping to return to. "Just mom-coms, no more rom-coms," she continued.

The Holiday, My Best Friend's Wedding, The Other Woman, What Happens in Vegas, and In Her Shoes are just a few of the rom-coms that Diaz is most famous for.

However, Jamie Foxx also stars in her latest action-comedy, Back in Action.

The movie centres on Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), two former CIA spies who are dragged back into espionage after their covert identities are revealed.

The film also marked the reunion of the two performers, who had previously featured in Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014), Daiz's final on-screen appearance before her break.

“I thought that if I was going to come back and do a movie, the only person I’d come back and do it with would be this guy,” she said of Foxx.

“Seriously. I had other opportunities along the way and I was always saying, ‘No. I’m not doing it, I’ve told you… What? Jamie asked? Jamie? Oh, I can do a movie with Jamie!’”