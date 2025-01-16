Justin Baldoni files £320 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

In a surprising twist, actor and director Justin Baldoni has recently filed a lawsuit against his It Ends with Us co-stars Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, seeking hefty £320 million in damages.

The ongoing legal battle, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood, centered around claims that Baldoni wronged his co-star Lively during the production of their film.

A Simple Favor star kicked things off by filing a lawsuit against the director in December 2024, as she accused him of sexual harassment and running campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni has now taken legal action against Lively, Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and her PR firm, Vision PR, making it clear that the gloves are off.

The actor's lawyers filed the lawsuit today (16 January) in the Southern District of New York on behalf of the 40-year-old actor, along with producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis PR specialist Melissa Nathan.

His lawyer said to LADbible group: "This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media."

"It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret," he added.

He went on explaining: "Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth. Ms. Lively will never again be allowed to continue to exploit actual victims of real harassment solely for her personal reputation gain at the expense of those without power."

"Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too. Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie."