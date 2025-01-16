Timothée Chalamet's red carpet entry at UK premiere triggers fan outrage

Timothee Chalamet recently attended the UK premiere of his newly released film A Complete Unknown.
The 29-year-old made a grand entry at the red-carpet premiere riding an Lime E-Bike.
As soon as he entered the venue, the media people surrounded him to take pictures as the actor took the bike on stand.
Sky News reported that Chalamet even took a picture of the bike from his phone while he was being captured by the paparazzi.
However, his grand entry wasn’t well-received by the audience and fans, who could not resist commenting on his move.
One of the social media users commented: “Marketing stunt they definitely paid him for.”
“A movie star doing this ridiculous stuff to call attention? What’s new here”, wrote another.
Where some believe, it was a publicity stunt, other think that he was trying to be like the former One Direction band member Harry Styles, as one critic wrote: “I think he thinks he’s Harry Styles.”
This commentator was referring to the moment when Styles was snapped riding an e-bike last year in May wearing an Umbro jacker and white t-shirt.
Besides all this, the Wonka actor was even slapped with a fine of $73.45 for not parking the bike properly at the occasion.
