Timothée Chalamet's red carpet entry at UK premiere triggers fan outrage

Timothée Chalamet gets slapped with fine after riding bike at red carpet

Timothee Chalamet recently attended the UK premiere of his newly released film A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year-old made a grand entry at the red-carpet premiere riding an Lime E-Bike.

As soon as he entered the venue, the media people surrounded him to take pictures as the actor took the bike on stand.

Sky News reported that Chalamet even took a picture of the bike from his phone while he was being captured by the paparazzi.

However, his grand entry wasn’t well-received by the audience and fans, who could not resist commenting on his move.

One of the social media users commented: “Marketing stunt they definitely paid him for.”

“A movie star doing this ridiculous stuff to call attention? What’s new here”, wrote another.

Where some believe, it was a publicity stunt, other think that he was trying to be like the former One Direction band member Harry Styles, as one critic wrote: “I think he thinks he’s Harry Styles.”

This commentator was referring to the moment when Styles was snapped riding an e-bike last year in May wearing an Umbro jacker and white t-shirt.

Besides all this, the Wonka actor was even slapped with a fine of $73.45 for not parking the bike properly at the occasion.