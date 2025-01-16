Renée Zellweger shares real reason behind six-year break from acting

Renée Zellweger has recently shared real reason for taking a six-year hiatus from acting.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Oscar winner revealed she started to feel her work emotionally draining before her acting break.

“I was sick of the sound of my own voice,” confessed the 55-year-old.

Zellweger said that it was a “regurgitation” of the same “emotional experiences”.

Elaborating on how she found life beyond acting, the Chicago actress mentioned that she wrote music and studied international law.

“I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs,” explained the Jerry Maguire actress.

Zellweger added that she prioritised her health and mental well-being during her acting break.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress disclosed what brought her back to the big screen in Bridget Jones: Mad About a Boy.

Zellweger said that she “loves” her iconic character.

“Her story is not finished. As long as [author] Helen [Fielding] puts pen to paper, she’s alive,” stated The Whole Truth actress.