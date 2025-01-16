22 terrorists eliminated in Khyber IBOs since Dec 14: ISPR

Security forces in action during an intelligence-based operation in Tirah Valley, Khyber district. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 22 terrorists have been killed by security forces in separate operations conducted in Tirah, Khyber district since December 14, 2024, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media wing mentioned that as of late, numerous terrorist incidents have occurred in the area against security forces as well as innocent civilians, resulting in several casualties.

"In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the area against the khwarij [or terrorists]," the ISPR said.

Not only have the security forces neutralised nearly two dozen terrorists but 18 terrorists also sustained injuries during separate operations.

"The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."

In a recent statement, Army Chief General Asim Munir, during a meeting in Peshawar, had warned that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation would be met with decisive and overwhelming force.

The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.