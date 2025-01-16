Cameron Diaz makes hilarious comment about Elon Musk

Cameron Diaz has recently taken a hilarious dig at Elon Musk while promoting her new movie, Back in Action with Jamie Foxx.

In a video released by Complex on January 15, The Charlie’s Angels actress responded to greatest of all time conspiracy theory with Jamie where she also got the opportunity to joke about Donald Trump over Elon’s new job.

Cameron explained, “If you think about where we're at currently in technology, we sit in front of a screen. We don't speak to each other. We don't have to talk.”

“And we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president,” quipped the 52-year-old actress.

In the clip, Jamie appeared shocked by the comment.

For the unversed, Cameron was romantically involved with Elon 10 years ago.

At the time, a source spilled to Page Six that Elon would often go to LA without giving a heads-up to his colleagues in town.

The reason of his visit, according to an insider, was because he was visiting the actress.

However, Elon rejected romance speculations and told Business Insider that there’s no such truth in this news.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Jamie’s Back in Action will premiere on Netflix on January 17.