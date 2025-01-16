Kylie Jenner stuns Timothée Chalamet with sultry date night appearance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023

Kylie Jenner opted for a sizzling dress for a date night with Timothee Chalamet.

According to photos obtained by People, the Kardashians star showed off her curves in a black catsuit on Wednesday, January 15, as she went out with the Dune star for a date night.

The lovebirds were captured holding hands at the dinner following the Paris Premiere of Chalamet’s film A Complete Unknown.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul styled her tresses in a loose, side-part blowout. She complimented her one-piece attire, which featured a halter top and matching pointy heels.

Meanwhile, the Wonka actor rocked a blue and crown puffer jacket over a pair of white shorts and dark jeans.

The French-American hunk accessorised her look with a pink hat and a coordinated multicoloured baseball cap.

Wednesday's outing marked Jenner and Chalamet's first date since their last formal appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month.

The two were snapped packed on PDA during the award show in which Chalamet, 29, was nominated for Best Performance by a male actor in a motion picture - drama but lost to The Brutalist's Adrien Brody.

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023. They went public with their relationship at the final Los Angeles show on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.