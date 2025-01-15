Trump's loyalist calls for stronger Pak-US ties

Donald Trump (centre) and Gentry Beach (right) gesture in this file photo. — Reporter

LONDON: Gentry Beach, a Texas hedge fund manager and a business partner of the Trump family, hailed Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, urging President-elect Donald Trump to make Pakistan-American ties stronger than before.

Beach, who has been a close ally of the Trump family and involved in Trump’s two elections contests, made these remarks at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast at Mar-a-Lago in the presence of leading Trump aides, donors and supporters. Video footage obtained by Geo News shows Beach sharing with the audience of his recent visit to the “amazing place called Pakistan”.

President-elect Trump, top Republicans, business leaders and his team members clapped when Gentry Beach made his powerful speech in defence of Pakistan.

Beach says in the video: “This past week I had the benefit of visiting an amazing country Pakistan, a country I have never been before. Let me tell you, this is a very pro-Trump environment, a very pro-family environment where people want to raise their kids, be good people.

“These people have sacrificed so much for America, they were literally on the front lines in that part of the world and have lost tens of thousands of people to terrorism, just like Israel does by living on the front lines every day. All they want is peace."

Gentry Beach said he gathered from his talks with the Pakistani leaders that they are very keen to work with America on equal terms as friends and partners, as close allies and as good friends.

The businessman said that Pakistan was a misunderstood country and he condemned President Joe Biden’s administration for putting sanctions on a few Pakistani companies. He said: “It’s a totally misunderstood place in the world and these are the types of things we need to fix. Unfortunately, the previous administration burnt every possible bridge they could. Unfortunately, recently they went as far as putting sanctions on someone who is our ally if you can believe that, someone who has stepped up and done really good things for us.”

Beach said: “Joe Biden’s team told them they were worried they could put a missile in Washington DC. They looked at me and said ‘do you believe this, we will never do any such thing to America’.”

To applause from the audience, Beach said: “Pakistan is the type of place we need to build a strong bridge to. We need to be working together and creating value for the whole world. It’s a perfect example of what has been wrong with the previous administration and how we need to fix it under the leadership of President Trump.”

The Trump aide was in Pakistan a few days ago where he met the senior leadership of the country and held extensive talks.

Beach is known as a close friend, business partner and longtime hunting buddy of Donald Trump Jr. He helped raise millions of dollars for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and has had special access to top government officials and the Trumps.

During his talks with the Pakistani leaders, Beach has committed to bring billions in foreign direct investment to Pakistan in strategic projects like rare earth minerals, oil and gas exploration, IT, education and infrastructure, source said.