Dancing On Ice star Holly Willoughby gets approval for dream home renovation

Holly Willoughby seems to be living that dream as she has finally received permission to extend her new £8 million home, complete with plans for a gym and a cinema room.

Holly Willoughby, 43, has received approval to expand her luxurious £8 million South East home, which she shares with her husband, Dan Baldwin, 50, and their three children.

The new additions will include leisure facilities like a gym and a cinema room, tailored to suit their family’s lifestyle.

The former This Morning presenter, who left the show in October 2023 after 14 years, had previously outlined plans to renovate the six-bedroom property after moving from her £3 million London home.

However, Holly faced a hurdle when initial plans were deemed unsuitable due to the property’s heritage status.

To address this, the family revised their proposal, reducing the height of an outbuilding from two stories to one. After adjustments, officials have now approved the plans.

A source told MailOnline: “The house is currently undergoing building work, so it will be like new and perfect for their needs.”

Alongside Dancing On Ice, which returned to screens last weekend, Holly is set to host Netflix’s upcoming competition show Celebrity Bear Hunt, featuring adventurer Bear Grylls.