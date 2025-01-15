Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton video after major health revelation

Kensington Palace released Prince Kate's video message after she issued a major cancer update.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She underwent preventative chemotherapy for a few months which was dubbed the "hardest" phase of her life.

In September 2024, the future Queen announced that she had completed her cancer treatment and is now focusing on remaining cancer-free.

Princess Catherine made a powerful return by announcing her remission from cancer during her first public appearance in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Princess visited The Royal Marsden, a hospital where she was treated for the disease to personally express gratitude to the medical staff for taking care of her.

She said in her new statement, "My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

Princess Kate, who is now a Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, was seen comforting and exchanging sweet words with the cancer patients and their loved ones in the video released by the Palace.

Alongside a few memorable clips from her visit to a cancer hospital, the Palace's spokesperson shared, "The work of the @royalmarsden is world-leading, pioneering and life-saving."

"It’s a remarkable charity supporting advances in cancer research, treatment and care, and the work of a hospital that has done so much for so many."