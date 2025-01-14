Bridgerton star breaks body image stereotype with her new venture

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has finally broken the body image barriers with her new venture.

A source spilled to The Sun, “Nicola has filmed her campaign for Neutrogena and is thrilled to be on board with them.”

This is a big feat for Nicola as the brand previously enlisted Nicole Kidman and Jenna Ortega to promote their range of skincare products.

The Derry Girls actress reportedly landed a six-figure beauty deal with this popular skincare brand.

“The deal is worth six figures, which is a great payday for Nic to kick off 2025,” said an insider.

The brand endorsement came after Nicola joined as a celebrity ambassador for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

“Getting signed up by Kim for SKIMS was massive for Nicola in building her CV and when Neutrogena came knocking, she jumped at the chance,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Nicola rose to fame with her role in the BBC sleeper hit Derry Girls.

In June 2024, the actress responded to a question about showing bravery in taking up the role during a special screening Q&A in Dublin.

Nicole responded, “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type don't get to see ourselves onscreen enough.”