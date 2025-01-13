Little Mix alum Jesy Nelson expecting twins with musician Zion Foster

Nelson and Foster have been romantically linked since 2022

Jesy Nelson has exciting news to share — she’s expecting!

The former Little Mix star is preparing to be a first-time mom with her on-off partner, fellow musician Zion Foster. But that’s not all — Nelson and Foster aren’t just expecting their first child but possibly their first two children, hinting at twins in the January 12 Instagram announcement.

“She’s eating for 3 now,” the couple captioned their joint announcement, leaving fans buzzing in the comments over the possibility of two bundles of joy.

The accompanying photo features Nelson, 33, in a cropped tank top, her baby bump on display, while Foster rests a hand lovingly on her stomach. She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, adding two baby-face emojis.

Nelson and Foster, who have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship since early 2022, previously collaborated on music, including their 2024 track Mine. They’ve teased additional projects together, with Nelson calling Foster the "realest man I’ll ever meet."

This announcement also places Nelson in good company among her former Little Mix bandmates. Both Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards became moms in 2021, with Pinnock welcoming twins and Edwards celebrating the arrival of her son, Axel.

Since leaving Little Mix in December 2020, Nelson has been pursuing a solo career, releasing singles like Boyz with Nicki Minaj and Bad Thing.