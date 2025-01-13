Eva Longoria recalls house evacuation amid LA fires in emotional video

Eva Longoria gets emotional talking about LA fires

Eva Longoria didn’t find it easy.

The actress shared an emotional video with her 10 million Instagram followers, fighting back tears as she spoke about the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Desperate Housewives star, 49, revealed that she had evacuated her home after receiving a warning and was now hosting several friends who had also fled from the fires.

"It's been a crazy week. Devastating for so many people. So many friends who've lost a lot... homes. I know it's not things, it's memories, things that people have worked really hard for," Longoria said, visibly emotional.

She explained, "Anyways, we decided to evacuate 'cause we were under a warning, and then we kept getting an alarm. We have many friends at my house who had to evacuate from other areas so my house is full."

Acknowledging the difficulties of those less fortunate, Longoria shared, "I know a lot of people weren't so lucky. We've donated clothes, we literally emptied out my pantry to take down to all of the places that are accepting donations."

In a show of support, Longoria pledged to match donations made to the organization This is About Humanity up to $50,000, aiming to assist frontline essential workers and families affected by the fires.

She urged, "Now is not the time to analyze all the stuff on social media about what went wrong."

Longoria highlighted the resilience of the Los Angeles community, saying, "LA is strong, everybody has been so helpful in the communities all over from Altadena to Pasadena to the Pacific Palisades. Everybody is on the street. Everybody is helping. People are coming together in beautiful ways."

"It's beautiful to watch," she said.

She concluded her heartfelt message by expressing gratitude to the firefighters and first responders: "God Bless all the fire fighters putting their lives on the line to save our lives and our homes and to everybody helping. Thank you."

In the caption of her post, Longoria tagged This is About Humanity and wrote, "My heart breaks for the City of LA and the devastating fires that have affected so many lives.

I’m personally matching $50k to @thisisabouthumanity's efforts to support frontline essential workers, farm workers, day laborers, and families impacted by these wildfires.

I hope we can come together and support these resilient members of our community. Share, repost or donate if you can. Link in bio."