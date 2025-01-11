Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's feud takes a dark turn with leaked audio

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has revealed an alleged audio leak of the actor, which reveals disturbing revelations about Hollywood starlet Blake Lively.

Rumours of a dispute between the It Ends With Us co-stars first surfaced last year when Baldoni, who acted in and directed the film, did not accompany Lively on the promotional tour.

While the two Hollywood stars kept silent on the issue, the New York Times published a bombshell article revealing Lively's alleged sexual harassment and a smear campaign led by Justin Baldoni, bringing the feud to light.

In response, the It Ends with Us star's director sued the US journal, accusing it of publishing Blake Lively's 'false stories'.

The Hollywood actress later sued Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a conspiracy to harm her reputation.

Bryan Freedman, the director of 't Ends with US' has published a supposed audio clip of his client, explaining he was not visible on the red carpet at the film's premiere.

For his interview on a US media outlet, Freedman played a voice message Baldoni sent to his team in which he alleges he was assigned to the basement for the It Ends With Us premiere because the Gossip Girl alum did not want him near the film's cast.

“On what could have been one of the most beautiful nights of my life career-wise, I was sent to the basement with all my friends and family for over an hour because I wasn’t allowed to be seen, she didn’t want me anywhere near her or the rest of the cast,” Justin Baldoni is heard saying in the alleged voice message.

“So they ushered me off the carpet and sent us down to the basement, we were down there together, my friends and family, the people that love me the most,” he continues.