Islamabad ATC grants bail to 153 PTI supporters in Nov 26 protest cases

A PTI supporter gestures as police fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd in Islamabad on Nov 26. — AFP

As many as 153 suspects associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday granted bail by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad in cases related to the Imran Khan-founded political party’s “do-or-die protest” in the federal capital on November 26, 2024.

In his ruling, the ATC judge stated: “Prima facie, it appears that the case, to the extent of the involvement of the present accused/petitioners, namely …, is subject to further inquiry, which can only be clarified after the recording of prosecution evidence.”

The judge noted that the prosecution failed to present any reason to convince the court that the petitioners would fail to comply with the conditions of their release.

The suspects were granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. The court, however, dismissed the bail petitions of 24 suspects named in the FIRs (First Information Reports).

Scores of PTI workers were arrested in the crackdown, while multiple cases were filed against the party leadership and supporters following the November 26 protest in Islamabad.

In November, Khan had issued a “final call” for protests, demanding the restoration of PTI’s “stolen mandate”, the reversal of the 26th Amendment, and the release of political prisoners.

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 13 of its workers were killed and 1,000 others were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers, including three Rangers personnel and a policeman, were martyred during the protest.

The Imran-led party also announced it would launch a civil disobedience campaign if its demands — the release of all "political prisoners" and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26 — are not met.