Prince William takes bold step as Harry, Meghan hit with shocking tragedy

Prince William has taken a key decision amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's growing fears about Los Angeles wildfires.

The Prince of Wales has been receiving praise for publicly acknowledging his love for his beloved wife Princess Catherine, who marked her 43rd birthday after a brutal cancer journey.

The future King showered praises on his better half for bravely standing against the fatal disease in a birthday tribute post.

He penned a sweet message on social media, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton lauded William's bold step to declare his love for Kate, which was never done before by old royals.

Express reported the expert said, "For someone to make such an overt display of public affection, whether it's physical or a statement on social media, it usually means they are confident to speak this openly behind closed doors."

"This is not the behaviour we've typically seen from older royals but it shows we're in a new era. William clearly loves his wife, is forging his own path as the future King and isn't afraid to show his emotions," he added.

Darren shared that Kate and William have become more "honest" in displaying their feelings for each other, especially after the "hardest" year of their lives.

These comments came amid the growing tension in Montecito as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hit with a shocking wildfire tragedy.

Notably, the Sussexes are safe and sound, however, authorities have asked citizens to take precautionary measures.