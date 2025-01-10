Pamela Anderson regrets not having ‘better rapport’ with ex-husband Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson on current 'rapport' with ex-husband Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson wishes she and ex-husband Tommy Lee had a better “rapport”.

The actress, 57, recently opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on January 9.

The actress and model, who was married to Lee from 1995 to 1998, shared that their communication has diminished over the years.

“I mean, we used to talk a lot more,” Anderson admitted. “Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now.”

Anderson and Lee, 62, share two sons, Brandon Thomas, 28, and Dylan Jagger, 27. With Dylan now engaged, Anderson expressed hope for an improved relationship with Lee.

“My youngest son is engaged, and we’re gonna have grandkids together,” she said. “It’ll be OK, eventually. It’s just kind of a moment right now.”

Their whirlwind romance began in December 1995, culminating in a quick marriage just four days later in Cancún, Mexico.

However, their relationship faced significant challenges, including the infamous theft and release of their private tape by a former electrician, leading to a $10 million lawsuit.

Lee previously reflected on the strain the tape incident caused in a 2014 episode of 20/20, stating, “Not being able to do anything … about [the tape] was adding so much frustration and stress to our relationship. It was just consuming us.”

Their marriage ended in 1998 when Lee was arrested for felony spousal battery, leading to a six-month jail sentence.

Anderson described the divorce as the “hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life” in her 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela. Although they briefly reunited after Lee’s release, their relationship ultimately did not last.