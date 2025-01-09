Two sisters set father ablaze to take revenge for 'rape'

Representational image of a police tape restricting a crime scene. — Reuters/File

Gujranwala police arrested two teenage sisters for killing their father by setting him on fire in revenge for 'raping the eldest girl for a year, and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl'.

The father was attacked on January 1 and taken to a hospital where he died on Tuesday.

"The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a 'permanent solution'," Rizwan Tariq, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

They then took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire as he slept, he added.

The pair, who are step-sisters, said their father had been raping the eldest girl for a year and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl.

Their mothers — who are both married to the man — knew about the abuse but did not know of the revenge plan.

One of the wives has also been arrested while the second is being questioned.

"We expect to present them before the court in a few days, as soon as we finish the investigation," Tariq added.

The man, identified as Ali Akbar, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after suffering severe burns, Geo News reported the incident two days ago.

According to the police, a case has been registered under Sections 302, 324 and 34 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and both girls, aged 16 and 12, have been arrested.

Akbar, who had three marriages and 10 children, was living with his two wives and children in a rented house, while his first wife is said to have been deceased.

The first information report (FIR) lodged into the case also names the victim's two wives as suspects in the case.

The complaint, filed by the victim’s sister, stated that one suspect was the daughter of Akbar's third wife from her previous marriage, while the second suspect was the daughter of his second wife.

The complainant alleged in the FIR that Akbar’s two wives and their daughters along with unknown individuals put the victim to sleep with the help of sedatives and set him ablaze under a planned strategy.

In their statement to the police, the daughters admitted to tying up their father while he was asleep and setting him on fire using petrol extracted from a motorcycle.