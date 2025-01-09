England Rugby honours Princess Kate with birthday message

Princess Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday, her first since completing a challenging health battle with preventative chemotherapy treatment.



To mark the occasion, England Rugby—one of the organisations she supports—shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The post read: "Our patron. Wishing HRH The Princess of Wales a happy birthday."

The Princess of Wales has been a passionate advocate for England Rugby since taking over the role of patron from Prince Harry after his departure from royal duties.

Her involvement includes attending matches, such as the team’s World Cup quarterfinal victory against Fiji in October 2023, where she congratulated the players personally.

This year’s birthday holds special significance for the Princess. In January 2024, she underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic, which led to the discovery of cancer and the decision to undergo preventative chemotherapy.

After months of treatment, she announced in September 2024 that she had completed the regimen, sharing an inspiring message alongside a short film by Will Warr.

Prince William also paid tribute to his wife with a touching message and a newly released photograph, emphasising the resilience and grace Kate has displayed throughout her health journey.

The future Queen continues to inspire with her unwavering commitment to her royal duties, her family, and her advocacy for meaningful causes.



