Paige DeSorbo set the record straight on cheating rumours with SNL star

Rumours have been swirling that Paige DeSorbo cheated on Craig Conover with Marcello Hernández

Paige DeSorbo set the record straight on cheating rumours with Marcello Hernández.

In Tuesday’s episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, Paige, who recently announced her split from ex-boyfriend Craig Conover, revealed the SNL star was unexpectedly excited about the rumours.

"I don’t care about any rumours ever said about me," she told her podcast co-host, Hannah Berner. "The only thing that I was like, okay, I can’t let this go by—because [there] was a third party involved— was people saying that I cheated on Craig with Marcello."

The Summer House star "died laughing" when she first encountered the rumours. However, she felt weird and concerned for Marcello.

"I have to text Marcello because what if he sees this? What if he has a girlfriend," she added.

Paige shared that she texted the comedian to clarify things and found that he wasn’t as upset as she thought he would be.

"I texted him, I was like, 'Hey, umm…just wanna let you know there’s, like, a rumour going around that I cheated on my boyfriends with you. And he was just like, 'F**** yeah!" Paige, 32, recalled.

After joking about the rumours, Marcello, 27, sent "screenshots of DMs he was getting of people being like, 'We f---ing hate you now if you're the reason [for the breakup],'" the TV personality continued, 'Marcello, I am so f–--ing sorry — like this is so embarrassing.'"

For the unversed, Paige, who started dating the Southern Charm star in 2021, previously announced her split from Conover, 35, during the December 30 episode of her podcast.