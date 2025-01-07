'School of Rock' alums Caitlin Hale, Angelo Massagli tie the knot

Other stars from Jack Black's iconic 2003 comedy also attended the wedding

It’s a School of Rock love story for the ages!

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, known for their roles as Marta and Frankie in Jack Black's 2003 comedy classic, recently got married at the Chateau Grande Hotel in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The wedding turned into a nostalgic reunion, with several of their former co-stars showing up to celebrate the big day.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bass player Katie in the film, shared a joyful TikTok video on January 5, set to Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen — a cheeky nod to the movie’s memorable karaoke moment with Joan Cusack.

The guest list also included School of Rock alums Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen, and Cole Hawkins.

Hale and Massagli, who started dating in 2016, reconnected years after filming when Hale moved to Florida, where Massagli was living. “We met up for lunch, dinner, and drinks... the rest is history,” Hale shared with Inside Edition in 2021.

Both have moved on from acting: Hale works as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist, while Massagli is a University of Miami law graduate. But their School of Rock roots remain strong, with their former castmates showing their love and support on this unforgettable day.

“Celebrating the marriage of Caitlin & Angelo with my forever fam,” Reyes captioned the video — a sentiment fans of the movie are sure to share.