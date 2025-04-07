Drake trying to woo Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck divorce

Drake is all set to woo Jennifer Lopez after news came of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

A source however spilled to RadarOnline.com that Jennifer made him wait to “earn her affections”.

“Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role.”

“They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her,” mentioned an insider.

Another source noted that the Grammy winner had been trying to persuade JLo with flowers and gifts.

“He's getting frustrated and feels like he might be in the friend zone now,” noted an insider.

The source further said that Drake “would have blown this off by now and stopped wasting his time, but she's one of his all-time crushes, so he doesn't want to give up”.

For the unversed, JLo and Drake were briefly linked in 2017 as they posted cosy snaps to Instagram.

But now, Jennifer is mature and “knows Drake's reputation with the ladies and she's making sure she's not just another notch on his belt,” stated an insider.

“It's harmless fun to her and she intends to string him along for as long as it pleases her,” added a source.