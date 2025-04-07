‘Lilo & Stitch’ director opens about bringing the ‘blue alien’ to different medium

Maia Kealoha's 'Lilo & Stitch' is set to release worldwide on May 23, 2025

Lilo & Stitch fans will now be able to experience the little blue alien in the live action version directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

Originally, the family adventure flick released in 2022 was showcased in an animated version created by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

Bringing an animated character to live action must have been a challenging job, but it looks absolutely amazing.

Camp has shared his take on the difference between the two versions and the challenging part of filming.

As per the director, his main aim was to capture a controlled chaos in this different medium.

As Stitch, the little blue alien only knows destruction, hence Dean tried to carefully calibrate the ratio of good and bad in the live version.

The Fraud director opened, “If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half.”

“He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction.”

He further credited Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, for making it look real on screen.

According to him, Maia worked opposite a Stitch doll to build and feel the bind among the characters.

“Even on days when we weren’t shooting them in the same scene together, she would insist on giving him a kiss goodnight”, shared the43-year-old film producer.