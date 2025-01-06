Sofía Vergara’s shocking reaction to Jodie Foster winning Golden Globes

Sofía Vergara and Jodie Foster have shared a playful rivalry relationship since 2024.

Sofía Vergara demanded to be honoured with a Golden Globes Awards at the 2025 ceremony.

When Jodie Foster walked to the stage to accept her award for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture award for True Detective: Night Country, the 52-year-old actress, who was nominated for her iconic performance in Griselda, was seen humorously yelling, "No! No!" from the audience.

"Give me one!" she continued to joke.

The 62-year-old actress and filmmaker responded warmly and with grace, even giving a nod to Vergara during her acceptance speech, "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia,” she stated.

As Foster accepted her award, the camera panned to the Modern Family star smiling and showing her support.

After the Silence of the Lambs actress' acceptance speech, the camera cut back to the Colombian actress, who jokingly acted even more upset about not winning.

The two actresses have maintained a playful rivalry since last year, when Vergara lost her Griselda Emmy nomination to Foster.

After the announcement, the Hot Pursuit actress took to Instagram to share a lighthearted video saying, "Me lo robaron," - "They stole it from me," in English - also noting that this was her fifth Emmy Loss.