Prince Edward heads to US as he takes King Charles duty amid Harry feud

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle Prince Edward, the younger brother of King Charles, has been assigned key royal role amid speculation of reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex.

Duchess Sophie's husband Prince Edward will represent the British royal family at the state funeral of President James Earl Carter on Thursday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will not be accompanied by his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the service in the US. However, there are speculations that he may reunite with his nephew Prince Harry.

Last week, King Charles expressed his "great sadness" following the news of late former president's demise. Carter died on December 29 months after celebrating his 100th birthday in October.

Mr Carter will then be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, during a private internment in his hometown in Georgia.

The funeral is expected to be attended by all five living presidents, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, whose inauguration will take place on 20 January.

Prince William, who stepped in for the King on several important occasion, is stepping back from travelling to the US due to Kate Middleton's major family celebration.

After return from the US, Edward will celebrate his sweet wife Duchess Sophie's milestone 60th birthday on 20 January.