German embassy official found dead in Islamabad

Police tape outlines a perimeter in this undated image. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Thomas Fielder, the Second Secretary at the German Embassy in Islamabad, was found dead in his apartment within the Diplomatic Enclave.

According to police officials, Fielder's body was recovered after German Embassy staff, concerned over his absence from work for two days, broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive.

The embassy immediately alerted the local authorities, who transported the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The diplomat's passport. — Reporter

Police said that the cause of death remains undetermined and will be ascertained following the autopsy report. Initial investigations revealed that the diplomat had previously suffered a minor heart attack, which could potentially be a contributing factor.

The German Embassy has been informed of the incident, and further investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the diplomat’s death, they said.