Golden Globes 2025 full winner list

The 82nd Golden Globes ceremony was held at the luxurious Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the glamorous night saw stars from film and TV mingle on a glitzy Sunday evening, January 5th, 2025.

While French movie Emilia Perez leads with 10 nominations, Japanese historical drama Shōgun stood out in the evening, sweeping every category it was nominated for. There were also many firsts handed out for the night: Demi Moore received her first ever award. There was much more was celebrated during the night.

Here is the list of winners from the 2025 Golden Globes:

Best film – musical or comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best film – drama

The Brutalist – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best male actor in a film – drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best female actor in a film – drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here – WINNER

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best television series – drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER

Best television series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks – WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Cinematic and box office achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked – WINNER

The Wild Robot

Best original song – film

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress, Challengers

El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Forbidden Road, Better Man

Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Best original score – film

The Brutalist

Challengers – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best director – film

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

Best film – animated

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER

Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER

Zendaya, Challengers

Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film

Colin Farrell, The Penguin – WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best film – non-English language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best standup comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Best screenplay – film

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER

Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best supporting male actor on television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best supporting female actor on television

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best male actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film