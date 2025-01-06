Golden Globes 2025 full winner list

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the 82nd Golden Globes were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 6th
January 06, 2025
The 82nd Golden Globes ceremony was held at the luxurious Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the glamorous night saw stars from film and TV mingle on a glitzy Sunday evening, January 5th, 2025.
While French movie Emilia Perez leads with 10 nominations, Japanese historical drama Shōgun stood out in the evening, sweeping every category it was nominated for. There were also many firsts handed out for the night: Demi Moore received her first ever award. There was much more was celebrated during the night.
Here is the list of winners from the 2025 Golden Globes:
Best film – musical or comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best film – drama
The Brutalist – WINNER
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best male actor in a film – drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best female actor in a film – drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here – WINNER
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best television series – drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shōgun – WINNER
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best female actor in a television series – drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun – WINNER
Best television series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks – WINNER
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked – WINNER
The Wild Robot
Best original song – film
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Compress/Repress, Challengers
El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Forbidden Road, Better Man
Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Best original score – film
The Brutalist
Challengers – WINNER
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Best director – film
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist – WINNER
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Best film – animated
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man – WINNER
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance – WINNER
Zendaya, Challengers
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
Colin Farrell, The Penguin – WINNER
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best film – non-English language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best standup comedy on television
Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady – WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Best screenplay – film
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave – WINNER
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best supporting male actor on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun – WINNER
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best supporting female actor on television
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best male actor in a television series – drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy