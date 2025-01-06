Vin Diesel teases ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star Dwayne Johnson In Golden Globe

Vin Diesel tells Dwayne Johnson 'Hey' at Golden Globe

Vin Diesel ain’t letting go of his relationship with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.

At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Vin took a moment to acknowledge his former Fast & Furious costar, Dwayne, as he presented the Golden Globe for Cinematic Box Office.

"Hey Dwayne," Diesel greeted from the stage, directing his words to Johnson, who was seated prominently in the audience. Johnson, dressed in a striking lilac suit, responded with a subtle nod.

The interaction between Vin and Dwayne stood out due to their well-documented past tension.

The two stars, who first collaborated on Fast Five (2011), faced reports of behind-the-scenes drama since 2016, particularly during the production of The Fate of the Furious (2017). Despite their characters' on-screen confrontation, rumors of a real-life feud extended beyond the film's release.

Dwayne, who joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs, later headlined its spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw (2019). During the making of the eighth installment, whispers of conflict between the actors surfaced, yet they have apparently mended fences.

In a reassuring update to fans, Johnson took to social media on June 1, 2023, to announce their reconciliation.

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

This post signaled his return to the franchise with FASTX: Part II.