Ariana Grande pays ‘Wicked’ tribute to Glinda with dress at Golden Globes

Ariana Grande at Golden Globes

Ariana Grande won’t go without honouring her Wicked character Glinda.

At the Golden Globes Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show, Grande made a dazzling entrance in a vintage 1966 Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

The pale yellow silk dress, featuring a hand-beaded bodice, was sourced from Rita Watnick-LILY et Cie and previously belonged to the wife of an "old school studio head."

Grande explained her choice of colour to Variety, stating, "It's yellow because of 'Follow the Yellow Brick Road.' It's one of Glinda's favorite colors and here we are."

This nod to The Wizard of Oz, the beloved 1939 musical that serves as the inspiration for Wicked, adds a delightful layer of meaning to her red carpet look.

Wicked, the highly anticipated film adaptation, has garnered four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Grande, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Musical or Comedy.

The film has already achieved significant box office success, grossing nearly $700 million worldwide, and is poised to be a major contender throughout the awards season.