Meghan Markle 'prepares' Prince Harry for a life-changing decision

Meghan Markle 'happy' to continue separation from Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their fans in shock with a life-changing decision as 2025 begins.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued their professional separation in the new year as the former Suits star marked a powerful return to social media with a major announcement.

Meghan released the trailer of her much-awaited Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on her fastest-growing Instagram account on January 2.

Now, analysing the Duchess' gestures in the video clip, body language expert Darren Stanton said, "It almost feels through this clip that Meghan is creating her own solo career, this is the beginning of a new era for her."

Express reported that the behavioural expert added, "She comes across as extremely confident with her body language, smiling a lot. She’s making her focus very clear, which is doing projects on a solo basis."

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is almost "signalling that she is prepping herself for a brand-new solo career."

The expert claimed that Harry got attention more during the pair's joint appearances but now, Meghan will be the "centre of the limelight."

"We don’t see any signs of fear or frustration from Meghan, she’s very happy," Darren stated.