Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena’s rare moments resurfaced after his tragic death

Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena died at 47

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s rare photos from four years ago resurfaced over social media after his tragic death on Friday.

The Instagram post the Parks and Rec actress shared on social media in May 2021 marked her first and only public post with her late "darling husband."

In the old post, as the actress and comedian announced her marriage to the film director, she raved about him, given his successful projects.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble [devil emoji]," she captioned the carousel whose cover photo featured the two looking into each other’s eyes on a film set.

Shortly after the news broke of Baena’s death, fans flocked to the couple’s only social media post expressing their grief.

"He was a proud and beautiful man he truly was kind," one fan wrote.

Another added, "I’m so sorry for your loss. [red heart emoji] We all love and support you, Aubrey."

Meanwhile, others extended their condolences and dropped red broken heart emoji in the comments section.

For the unversed, Baena was found dead by his assistant inside his Los Angeles-area home Friday morning.

After the police investigation, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that he died by suicide.