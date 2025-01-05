Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton slam Meghan Markle's claims as she returns

Queen Camilla, Princess Kate give befitting response to Meghan's claim

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate teamed up as they gave a befitting response to Meghan Markle's old claims.

The royal ladies presented a united front to counter the Duchess of Sussex's revelations about the royal dress code.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress once shared on the Sussexes' explosive Netflix docuseries that she wore "a lot of muted tones" during royal events to blend in with senior family members.

She said, "When I was in the UK I rarely wore colour. I wore a lot of muted tones. I also wore it so I could just blend in."

"I'm not trying to stand out here. I don't want to embarrass the family. There was thought in [the colours I wore]," Meghan added.

Prince Harry's wife stated, "To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family."

However, Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine proved the Duchess "wrong" by wearing outfits of the same colour during the Christmas walkabout in Sandringham.

The royal women were seen twining in green colour outfits as they were captured greeting the royal fans after the Church service.

It is important to note that Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla slammed Meghan's remarks as she marked her powerful return to social media.