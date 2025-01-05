KP govt resolves to arrest all involved in Bagan attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrives at CMH Peshawar to inquire after the injured in the Bagan firing incident on January 4, 2025. — Screenshot via Facebook@AliAminKhanGandaporPTI

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to act firmly against those responsible for the attack on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, calling it a breach of a recently signed peace agreement between rival tribes in the district.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting presided by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur who discussed the situation after the Bagan firing incident. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and the police chief of the province among other officials.

The provincial government's resolve comes hours after the Kurram Deputy Commissioner was wounded in a firing incident in the Bagan area.

District administration officials said that, in addition to the DC, six others were injured, including Frontier Constabulary personnel, a policeman, and four civilians who were passing by.

The deputy commissioner, who had played a key role in efforts to restore peace in the restive region, and others were rushed to the hospital immediately after the attack.

In today's late-night meeting, it was concluded that local residents were accountable for the incident and that they had violated the peace agreement.

Authorities decided that those involved in the firing incident would be arrested immediately, with FIRs registered against them.

"Head money will be announced to ensure the elimination of terrorists," it was stated.

Underscoring the commitment to maintaining law and order in the restive areas, the top huddle of the provincial authorities also pledged that no leniency would be shown to the attackers or their accomplices.

Kurram violence

Kurram has been in the spotlight for months now as persistent violence in the district took more than 130 lives and injured scores, with a peace deal finally struck on January 1 after around 50-day-long negotiations between tribal elders.

Both the warring sides in the Kurram district, with assistance from the Grand Jirga, had agreed to 14 points, among which was handing over private weapons to the government as well as dismantling of bunkers.

It was hoped that the agreement would hold as violence forced the government to block the Tal-Parachinar Road, which led to the shortage of food, medicine, and other essential items in the district.

As a result of the firing, Barrister Saif, who is also the KP Chief Minister's (CM) adviser, said the truck convoy carrying relief goods to the district had been stopped for the time being.

He also said the deputy commissioner’s condition was out of danger and he was being transferred to Peshawar through a helicopter for further medical attention.