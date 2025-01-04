Inside Tiggy Legge Bourke's bond with Prince William, Prince Harry

Legge-Bourke is best remembered for her close bond with the young royal brothers as their nanny in the 1990s

A 31-year-old British man, Edward Pettifer, tragically lost his life in a New Orleans terror attack during the early hours of New Year's Day. Pettifer, who hailed from Chelsea in West London, was struck by a rented SUV driven into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

The suspected driver, a 42-year-old army veteran named Shamsud-Din Jabbar, is now in custody.

Edward Pettifer was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer, a former Coldstream Guards officer, and Camilla Wyatt, the daughter of a prominent racehorse breeder.

His family connection to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny, has drawn widespread attention.

Legge-Bourke, who married Charles Pettifer after his first marriage, is best remembered for her close bond with the young royal brothers during her time as their nanny in the 1990s.

She played a significant role in supporting the princes after the tragic passing of their mother, Princess Diana, and has often spoken fondly of "her boys."

King Charles III has expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, with royal aides confirming he has written privately to Edward’s family to extend his heartfelt condolences. Buckingham Palace has chosen not to comment further.

The loss has left both Edward’s family and the wider community devastated as investigations into the incident continue.