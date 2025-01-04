Five shot dead over old enmity in Peshawar

Bullet holes are visible on the widescreen of the car the victims were travelling in on January 4, 2025. —YouTube/Geo News

PESHAWAR: At least five people were killed and six others injured during an exchange of firing between two groups in Peshawar’s Tehkal, stemming from an old rivalry, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to Geo News, SP Warsak Mukhtar Khan said the gunfire broke out when members of one group, returning from a wedding ceremony, encountered their rivals in the Tehkal area. The exchange of fire escalated, resulting in the casualties.

According to SP Khan, five individuals lost their lives while six others sustained injuries during the altercation.

The police have launched legal proceedings and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

The deceased and injured individuals in the shooting incident all belonged to the same group, CCPO Qasim Shah said.

Among the injured is Bilal Khalil, the head of a local social organisation, whom the attackers primarily targeted, he revealed.

The CCPO further said that the groups involved had an ongoing dispute over a commercial plaza, which had been a source of tension between them.

In September 2024, a previous exchange of gunfire between the same factions resulted in one fatality, he added.