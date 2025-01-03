Meghan Markle makes surprising change to film Netflix cooking show

Meghan Markle has abruptly changed locations, filming at a neighbour's gorgeous £5 million farmhouse instead of her mega Montecito mansion for her upcoming Netflix cooking show.
The enchanting property in Tiburon Bay, California, which was last sold in 2017, is surrounded by five acres of lush avocado and lemon groves.
It is only two miles from the couple's £11 million home, where they reside with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, reported The Sun.
The Duchess of Sussex gives viewers a sneak peek at her upcoming series, With Love, Meghan, which will highlight her cooking skills and premiere on January 15.
Her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is linked to the show and promises a variety of home, food, garden, and lifestyle-focused products.
Meghan's celebrity connections are also hinted at in the trailer, which shows her cooking with friends from Hollywood. With a touching video of Prince Harry and his wife sharing a tender embrace while having a fun time over mimosas, the teaser concludes.
