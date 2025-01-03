Golden Globes: 'Emilia Pérez' scores 10 nominations, 'The Brutalist' follows with 7

Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist are the front-runners for the 82nd Golden Globes, which were announced on Monday.

The epic period drama The Brutalist garnered seven nominations, while the musical Emilia Pérez received ten. On the television front, The Bear received five nominations, but it was closely followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shogun, which each received four.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony, which will be live on CBS and Paramount+ on January 5. The complete list can be found below.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

”Moana 2”

“The Wild Robot”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol and Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way,” “The Last Showgirl”

“Compress / Repress,” “Challengers”

“El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”

“Forbidden Road,” “Better Man”

“Kiss The Sky,” “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez”

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Máquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”

Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”