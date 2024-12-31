‘Say no to aerial firing’: Aseefa urges revellers to celebrate New Year ‘responsibly’

First Lady of Pakistan and MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari speaks during National Assembly session on June 23, 2024. — Facebook/AseefaBZofficial

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asked revellers not to turn New Year celebrations into "senseless tragedies" by aerial firing as "a stray bullet can end an innocent life".

Aseefa, daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, started a trend on X — #CelebrateResponsibly and #SayNoToAerialFiring — to spread awareness among the masses ahead of the new year's celebrations.

"When ushering in the New Year, remember to #CelebrateResponsibly," the Pakistan Peoples Party’s lawmaker wrote.

“Aerial firing is not just reckless — its deadly. Your stray bullet can end an innocent life, turning celebration into senseless tragedies,” she added.

“Choose safety, and let everyone enjoy and celebrate the New Year in peace. #SayNoToAerialFiring,” she concluded.

@AseefaBZ

rtunately, every year on the eve of New Year, scores of people get injured or killed in celebratory firing despite the authorities' taking different measures.

Sindh's senior minister Sharjeel Memon also took forward Aseefa's campaign and said in a statement that people should celebrate the new year but they must avoid aerial firing.

He added that the government was taking strict actions to curb such incidents and appealed to the public to assist the administration in creating a safe environment.

In the Sindh capital, the local administration has imposed Section 144 with a complete ban on arms, aerial firing and use of firecrackers for a period of two days besides promising strict actions against the violators.

Like other parts of the world, the country would celebrate the arrival of 2025 tonight with joy, music, and spectacular fireworks displays lighting up the skies.

In Pakistan, the festivities are more private and subdued compared to public events.

New Year's Eve remains one of the symbolic occasions in key Pakistani cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi where tens of thousands enjoy fireworks, music and light show.



— With additional input from APP