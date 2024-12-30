Bus overturns on M-14 Motorway killing 10

Rescue efforts are underway at the accident site near Fateh Jang where a bus overturned on December 30, 2024. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and seven others were injured after a bus overturned on the M-14 Motorway near Fateh Jang, the Motorway Police said on Monday.

The accident was caused by the driver's negligence when the bus was travelling from Bahawalpur to Islamabad.

The bodies, along with the wounded, have been shifted to THQ Hospital Fateh Jang, the spokesperson added.

Bus accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons including driver negligence, road and weather conditions etc.

Last month, an "over-speeding" bus carrying wedding guests plunged off a bridge into the Indus River, killing at least 14 people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The bus was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab's Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge in the limits of Diamer district.

However, two people, including the bride, were rescued in the incident, said the authorities.

Before that, six people were killed and 20 others were wounded in Balochistan's Sherani after a bus plunged into a ditch in the Danasar area in September.

The month of August saw at least two bus accidents with 25 people being killed after a passenger bus, travelling with 30 passengers from Haveli Kahuta to Rawalpindi, fell into a ditch near Pana Bridge.

Whereas, at least eight people were killed and seven others were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a trailer truck on the Sukkur-Multan motorway near Malook Wali village in Ghotki.