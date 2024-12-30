Political cases take centre stage at IHC in 2024

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) building in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A plethora of political cases, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his party’s constitutional pleas and appeals, were filed in 2024 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In the face of harsh criticism, the high court gave crucial verdicts in these cases, providing relief to scores.

The court exonerated the PTI founder and his key aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case, overturning the decision of the special court. It also suspended the sentences for the PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana I case, while granting them bail during the trial in the Toshakhana II (Bulgari set) and £190 million cases.

A petition to disqualify the PTI founder over the alleged non-disclosure of his daughter, Tyrian White, was dismissed.

In a notable move, the IHC facilitated the recovery of about 90 missing persons, including poet Ahmad Farhad and the PTI founder’s focal person, Intizar Panjutha, while 95 Baloch students were reported missing.

A larger bench was formed to hear the Baloch missing students’ case, with caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar summoned for court proceedings.

In another key decision, Islamabad’s deputy commissioner was sentenced to six months in prison, while the SSP was given a four-month sentence for their role in the detention of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.

The court also ruled against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) ban on court reporting, allowing media outlets to cover judicial proceedings.

Additionally, the court ordered telecom companies to refrain from recording consumer phone calls in the audio leaks case, ensuring the protection of privacy.

This year, the IHC also expanded its bench from nine to 12 judges.