Lisa Kudrow’s co-star gushes over working with ‘Friends’ star

Abbi Jacobson, who worked next to the Friends superstar Lisa Kudrow, reveals that she was overwhelmed by the experience.

The 40-year-old actress played the role of Leslie Fisher in No Good Deed, opposite to Kudrow, who played Lydia Morgan.

“I mean, getting to do the scene with Lisa, just us sort of later in the season, was pretty much a dream come true,” Jacobson told People Magazine.

In the new dark comedy, potential buyers tour a 1920s Spanish-style villa owned by Kudrow’s character and her husband Paul, played by Ray Romano.

While Jacobson appears as one of the potential buyers who is a bit nosy and borderline obsessive when it comes to getting to the bottom of the house’s mysteries.

"It goes from a pretty comedic moment into a very sort of intense moment for her character especially,” Jacobson said about her scene with Kudrow.

“And to watch someone who I'm in such awe of as a performer do that in front of me and get to be a part of it, that was really special.”

“It was pretty incredible,” Jacobson told the outlet about playing a couple with Liu. “And I mean, Poppy, I'm in scenes with Poppy for the most part, which was so fun. It felt very organic, that dynamic between us.”

“But everyone is incredible, she added. “The table reads were just getting to all be together and read it all out loud was pretty . . . I will remember those moments.”