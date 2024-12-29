Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's fans receive shocking news about Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit with major setback as 2024 comes to an end.

A PR and crisis expert dubbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's brand 'beyond repair'.

In conversation with The Mirror, Ed Coram-James said, "Meghan and Harry's brand has been tainted beyond repair. The relentless media backlash, fuelled by their misguided PR moves, has left them in a position where joint branding is no longer viable."

Speaking of Harry's attempts to reclaim his reputation after his infamous exit from the royal family, the expert claimed that his efforts are "overshadowed by his relationship with Meghan, whose own controversies — be it with her family or her public opinions — have made them a lightning rod for criticism."

Ed Coram-James advised the Sussexes that if they want to make their 2025 successful, the couple should completely focus on professional separation and take a break from their joint projects.

The expert believes that the former Suits actress "should lean into her strengths—her acting career, her philanthropic work, and her brand as a trailblazer for women’s rights."

On the other hand, Harry urged to level up his work with veterans and conservation, a part of his beloved project, Invictus Games.

"His role as a war veteran and conservation advocate provides authenticity, which is something the public values," the PR expert stated.