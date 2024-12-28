Jameela Jamil rejects ‘Ozempic era’ after battling eating disorder

Jameela Jamil talked about her past struggles with her body.

Jameela Jamil spoke out against the 'Ozempic Era' in a fiery statement.

On December 26, the 38-year-old actress shared a carousel post on Instagram criticising "Ozempic heroin chic," a modern take on the '90s trend promoting and glorifying unhealthy weight loss and extreme thinness.

Jamil has previously opened up about her past struggles with anorexia and disordered eating habits.

"The amount of people in my industry just taking Ozempic to go from slim to super skinny, to finally achieve the obedient waif physique to fit the obedient sample sizes has been hard to watch," Jamil wrote in the caption.

"Especially for those of us who have fought off eating disorders. Who are they really doing it for?"

The Good Place actress further explained that she has decided to avoid chasing the fluctuating beauty trends, stating "Curves will come back," thus she won’t risk her health for something temporary.

Jameela Jamil showed off her curves in recent post.

In the first slide of her post, she shared a photo from what she called her "peak" of anorexia.

She revealed that she had to fake eating a chocolate, pretending to be happy and content, all while she could barely stay conscious due to her severe eating disorder.

Her other two images reflected the English actor’s journey towards a healthy recovery.