PTI founder not seeking relief for himself, clarifies Shibli Faraz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Senator Shibli Faraz (left) and Omar Ayub Khan address a joint press conference in Islamabad on December 28, 2024. — GeoNews/Screengrab

PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz on Saturday categorically rejected the “false perception” that incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was seeking relief for himself in negotiations with the PML-N-led coalition government.

Addressing a joint press confrere flanked by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Omar Ayub Khan and former speaker of the lower house Asad Qaiser, Faraz said: “PTI founder stands firm on its principled stance and serving jail terms for the sake of people.”

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I — one of the dozens cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022.

The coalition government and the embattled PTI finally came to the table earlier this week to defuse political tensions in the country. Negotiating committees, formed by the government and the PTI, conducted their much-hyped meeting in a conducive environment and resolved to continue the dialogue process.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the meeting, had said that the next session will be held on January 2 and PTI’s team would present a charter of their demands in the huddle.

During the fresh interaction with journalist, Faraz accused the ruling coalition of spreading false propaganda that PTI founder was seeking relief for himself. He clarified that negations would be held on the point that “all the political prisoners” should be released.

Contrary to Faraz’s claim, Qaiser on Tuesday disclosed that three key points were presented during negotiations with the government: an end to lawlessness in the country, the release of PTI’s founder Imran Khan and other political prisoners, and a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26.

Responding to a question Faraz said that the PTI is a “peaceful” political party, adding that they were struggling for their rights within the ambit of the Constitution and the law.

Referring to dozens of cases against PTI leadership, he said that they were fighting a legal battle in the court despite difficulties.

The PTI leader said that the second part of their struggle was a “peaceful protest”.

He alleged that the incumbent government was working as per the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that they don’t care about the people.

The international lender in September approved a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan and under the deal, the government has to meet certain financial targets.

Faraz said: “We reject fascist ideas and undemocratic thinking.”

He said the coalition government would be responsible if the negation between the ruling alliance and PTI fails.

For his part, PTI leader Omar said the incumbent government was toeing the line of IMF and treating the masses with cruelty.

Expressing concerns over prevailing uncertainty in the country, he said that economic recovery and political stability were interlinked.

The PTI leader also raised question over smuggling of petrol and diesel in the country.