Prince William reveals big truth about Princess Diana as he prepares to become King

Prince William, the future King of the UK and the Commonwealth, has reminded fans of his late mother Princess Diana by revealing the big truth as he prepares for his destined role.

The Prince of Wales, who rarely speaks about his mother, has left royal fans in tears as he shared emotional family moments and memories.

William - on the Apple Fitness + podcast Time to Walk - as reported by Mirror, spoke about how Princess Diana would sing songs in the car to help him and his younger brother Harry be less anxious about returning to boarding school after long periods of time at home.

The heir to the throne said that one song by Tina Turner still sticks out in his memory as the family would sing it in the car together.

William got emotional as he said: "When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school.”

He continued: “And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.

"And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well."

The Prince went on explaining the sweet and loving nature of the People's Princess saying: “You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs.”

King Charles III's eldest son William brought tears to Diana's fans, reminding them his mother's memories.