Beyoncé mother reacts to online trolls after daughter's holiday performance

Beyonce's mother reacts to online trolls after daughter's holiday performance

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, knows how to shut the online trolls who have criticised her daughter’s singing skills.

On December 27, the 70-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram handle to share a user's post which reads, "No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."

Agreeing with this statement, the mother-of-two wrote, "My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day."

"And watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later, Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them," Tina continued in her caption.

She also added, "And secretly admire them, wishes you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!"

Speaking about Beyoncé's warrior spirit, Tina said that her daughter's strength always inspired her, and she has learned so much from her.

For the unversed, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker has faced severe backlash after performing live in her hometown, Huston, Texas, on Christmas day.

Despite facing criticism for her performance Netflix announced on Friday that the globally known singer’s 13-minute appearance on the stage, brought in more than 27 million viewers.

However, Beyoncé has chosen to stay silent regarding the recent controversy.